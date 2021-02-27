INDEPENDENCE – Swan Lake turned a bit blustery as a snowstorm rolled into town on Sunday, February 21, but 17 teams persevered to compete in the annual ice fishing derby held at Heartland Acres in Independence.
“There are 18 inches of ice under 4 to 6 inches of snow,” said volunteer co-organizer Jeff Hayward. “The water is crystal clear.”
The fishing was a bit unpredictable, thanks to the a low pressure and snow coming in shortly after the event started; however, one team outfoxed the fish by a nautical mile. Team Rogers brought in 25.7 pounds of fish to take first place. The efforts of the team’s members garnered them $200 in prize money.
Team Lip Rippers earned $160 in prize money for bringing in 3.95 pounds of fish, and 3.3 pounds of Swan Lake fish earned Team Stoner third place – and Spahn & Rose sweatshirts and hats for prizes.
Younger folks who didn’t have the patience to fish enjoyed sledding and simply playing in the snow.
T & T BBQ was on hand to the feed the crowd, whether there for the fishing or just the food. Thyron and Terrishane Mathews and crew started cooking at 5 a.m. With the cold weather, they almost went through their entire rack of split-oak logs, but were able to maintain the proper heat in their rotisserie grill to maintain a slow, even temperature for their pork, beef, chicken, and kielbasa.
“Cold effects the cooking time,” said Thyron.
According to Thyron, they brought 150 pounds of pork ribs and 30 pounds of beef ribs. Helping to run the grill on Sunday with Thyron was another pit master, Trent Lamphier.
Jon Blin of the Heartland Acres board and Brian Bell, manager of Heartland Acres Event Center, extend their thanks to derby volunteers Travis Schellhorn and Jeff Hayward, and also to Spahn & Rose Lumber Company and Bodensteiner Implement for their continued support of the event.