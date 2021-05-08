INDEPENDENCE – After almost 60 years of serving the Independence community in the hardware business, Bob and Shirley Tekippe have retired.
Store History
Bob’s proclivity to the hardware business came naturally, as his father ran a Coast to Coast hardware store in Decorah for several years. After running a Coast to Coast in Minnesota for a few years, Bob and Shirley moved to Independence and opened a Coast to Coast store in 1963. It was located on the north side of the 200 block of 1st Street E.
“We were a young couple, and wanted to be helpful to the community,” said Bob about starting a new chapter in their lives.
In 1963, they moved up the block to the east side of their current location. In 1976, they expanded to take over the west side of the building, a former A&P grocery store. In 2000, they switched hardware companies and became Hardware Hank.
Memories
Bob is credited with starting a softball league for area churches years ago.
“It was something they had in Decorah,” he said.
In recognition of their community involvement, Bob and Shirley were inducted into the Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2007.
“You’d be surprised at the number of people, and generations, we have served,” said Shirley. “We’ve fixed bicycles for grandkids and great-grandkids of customers.”
With their business desk and chairs next to the front window, they also marvel at the wide variety of traffic that passes by on Highway 150/1st Street. And the store has been right on the parade route that celebrates Bob’s birthday every July 4.
“It’s my mother’s birthday, too,” he said, adding that he invited her to ride in the parade and wave to the crowd – to her delight.
The couple also remembers how election nights drew crowds awaiting results, and they would wait outside the Bulletin Journal office when it was downtown.
Speaking of elections, several candidates have visited downtown Independence over the years. Most memorable to the Tekippes were visits by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and presidential candidate Hilary Clinton.
“Friday night shopping was also big,” said Shirley. “We had lots of regulars.”
“Main Street businesses have changed over the years,” noted Bob.
In addition to their store, several new businesses and owners on their side of the street have changed in the last year or so, including First Street Deli, Scooters, Circle 8 Cyclery, The Brick Kitchen, Amanda’s Shop, Barber Shop DW 320 (2018), Fusion Forward, Elm Tree Concepts, and Joe’s Pizza. iWireless/Kar Tay Apartments and Em’s Coffee are the longest continuous businesses on the block.
Merchandizing has also changed from products to methods.
“Years ago, people could get a simple transistor radio,” said Shirley. “Then they started adding things.”
Of course, this is even before cell phones with cameras.
“We’ve worked hard to keep up to date and competitive,” said Bob.
The couple implemented online ordering, but Bob always preferred using a pencil.
“I never had to use the eraser,” he said.
The evolution of the Internet has been one of the tougher elements of competition.
“We survived Walmart, the four-lane road, and malls,” said Bob.
“We can compete with the Internet,” said Terry Tekippe, Bob and Shirley’s son, who is also retiring, “but small businesses must be given a chance. We’ve always felt if you take care of the community, the community will take care of you. Local business owners are willing to take a risk, we have to help them.”
Retirement
Bob and Shirley are glad to see a young couple take over the business. Independence natives Brad and Kellie Cole have officially taken the reins.
“You don’t see as many couples working together in a store,” said Shirley. “We wish them well.”
Bob and Shirley also thank the community for their support over 58 years.
In retirement, Bob hopes to go fishing. Shirley has similar thoughts.
“I’m going to let him go fishing,” she said.