INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is asking for your help and feedback regarding our 2020 “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program. When you complete a reading program survey, you will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card!
There are three different surveys, depending on which category you fall into – Adult, Teen, or Child (completed by caregiver). If you are a parent or caregiver with more than one participating child, please fill out a separate survey for each child. The surveys are short and won’t take long to complete. You can find the surveys on the library website (http://www.independenceia.org/library) or you may pick up a paper copy in the library at your convenience. The deadline to submit them is August 15.
We depend upon community feedback to help us improve our summer reading programs. Thank you for taking the time to give us your valuable feedback. If you provide your contact information, you will be entered into the $50 Amazon gift card drawing!
We realize this year was quite different due to COVID-19, but the library staff was determined to be creative and provide program and learning opportunities regardless of the new restrictions. Although it was sometimes challenging for all involved, it was great to see how many newcomers or old-timers jumped right in and participated in their first Zoom event!
Another silver lining is that we now have the ability to record many online programs, depending on permissions and copyright, for later or multiple viewings. This disruption forced us to think outside the box – which is a good thing.
We sincerely hope you enjoyed the summer reading program and look forward to hearing from you! If you have any questions or comments, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470.