BUCHANAN COUNTY – Every year, there are always several special individuals and businesses who help to make a difference in our fundraising efforts. This year, we want to say a special thank you to Abby Wiley, Fareway meat department manager, for donating the hamburger for our Relay For Life golf tournament. When we went to pick it up, she said she was also donating the macaroni salad and potato salad.
We also want to say thank you to Russ Federspiel, Fareway store manager, for doing a roundup, that’s rounding up your bill to the next dollar, and bag stuffers about the event the week before we had our virtual Relay For Life this year. Russ also allows us to set up shop in the store several days while we sell daffodils in the spring.
Thank you to a couple special people who make a difference.