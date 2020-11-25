As we near Thanksgiving with our harvests complete, we decorate for the occasion with cornstalks, gourds, “Indian” corn, pumpkins, and fall foliage. Although who we eat with this year may be different, we look forward to eating turkey with cranberries, wild rice, cornbread, sweet potato casseroles, pecan stuffing, and pumpkin pies.
All of these symbols of Thanksgiving had their origins in North and South America. Native Americans consisted of hundreds of distinct tribes, each with its own culture. Many of these peoples lived in agrarian societies. Different crops appeared and developed in the Americas over many centuries.
Corn – or, more accurately, maize – has been recognized as the basic food plant of all the larger New World cultures. Early maize – about 2/3 inch to 1 inch long – found in New Mexican caves has been dated to 3600 BC. Larger corn appeared in the Southwest about 500 BC, and by 217 AD, corn was widespread in the Southwest. Corn was a celebrated crop in these cultures. Corn dances were among the most sacred of ceremonies – so important that battles resulted when the U.S. government tried to ban them as part of its move to “control” Native people.
Beans and squash are also first recorded from the Southwest. Squash was an integral part of the basket-maker culture from about 100 BC to 250 AD. Many types of squash were raised – summer and winter varieties, gourds, and pumpkins. The flesh of these plants was eaten fresh and dried in thin slices for winter use. Seeds were used roasted, ground as a lotion, and even for tanning hides. And gourds were used as containers and even birdhouses for martins.
Beans were introduced between 400 and 700 AD. They added an important element of protein to the foods grown. They were also grown in many varieties and colors, and were often dried for later use.
Cranberries grow wild in the Northeastern U.S. in boggy areas. Undoubtedly, they were gathered first from wild plants. Cranberries were traded with other cultures, but since they required specific growing conditions, they were not grown elsewhere.
Wild rice – as the name implies – was not directly cultivated by North-Central cultures. Harvesting was generally done from a canoe, bending the stalks over the boat and hitting them so the seeds fell in. The harvesting surely contributed to the seeding of these areas and the continued availability of crops from year to year.
Turkey and pecans were foods that were not raised agriculturally by Native Peoples. Both were used, but they remained part of the gathering and hunting that still accompanied most cultures. Today, both are commercially grown, along with all those above, providing us with the fare for our “traditional” Thanksgiving dinner.