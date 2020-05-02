INDEPENDENCE – Gary and Judy Wilson are blessed.
After 38 years in Independence, the couple have made a lot of friends through their business, Wilson Art Thru Photography, and through church. A month ago, they announced their intentions to downsize from the 2nd Avenue NE (Chatham Street) location to operate out of their home studio at 506 27th Street SE.
On Monday, the Wilsons and several friends and family members began the process of packing up the shop and making the big move.
“I love these people,” said Gary. “They are wonderful Christian brothers and sisters, and that means so much in the days we are living in.”
Gary will continue to be available for sports, portraits, outdoor, and other on-site events. Photocopy restoration and passport photos will be done at home.
“Thank you, and God bless all our friends in Independence and the surrounding communities,” said Gary. “It has been such a joy and honor to serve you in these past 35+ years. God bless you all.”
The Wilsons will maintain their website, www.wilsonphoto.biz , through the calendar year. Digital files will be kept for three years.
Contact the Wilsons at 319-334-3748 or 563-920-3434, or by email at sales@wilsonphoto.biz with any questions or photography needs.