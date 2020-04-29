INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, March 16, the only thing concerning Independence High School senior Mary Puffett had been the yearbook. The deadline to submit her senior picture was quickly approaching, and all of her photos were still on a hard drive. She recalled being annoyed that day – she’d had to clean out her locker, she hadn’t seen her best friend the entire day – but she wasn’t upset yet. She was almost positive that in four weeks, she would be back in class and life would be normal again.
Monday, March 16, was the last time any class of 2020 senior will step inside Independence Jr./Sr. High School for classes.
Puffett said she never usually watched Gov. Kim Reynolds’ press conferences, but knew that the governor’s announcement on April 17 would determine whether or not she would get to finish out her final weeks of high school. She said when she heard the governor announce that Iowa schools would be closed through the rest of the semester due to COVID-19, she laid in her bed and cried for at least an hour.
“All my friends were Snapping me — and it was just hard because we had walked the halls for the last time and didn’t even know it,” Puffett said.
For Puffett and other class of 2020 seniors, the announcement meant they had unknowingly experienced many other “lasts.” For National Guard-bound Michael Higgins, it meant missing out on his last year running for the Independence track-and-field team.
While Puffett said she’d felt optimistic for the future on her last day, Higgins described his final day of senior year as filled with uncertainty, between both students and teachers.
“No one really had an exact opinion about what was going to happen,” he said.
At first, the early end to the semester meant seniors were losing out on both prom and graduation, but Independence students, parents, and faculty collectively established a set of new dates – and back-up dates – for both events. For now, prom is set for June 13, and a graduation ceremony is planned for June 28.
Because Higgins is set to leave for the National Guard on June 10, he said he will be unable to attend either event even if they are able to happen. While he said he’s happy with the decision regardless, he feels like the dates cut out some students like himself whose post-graduation plans have them leaving home early in the summer.
“I think that it’s a decent plan,” he said. “It’s definitely giving students and parents the chance to have those moments, but I feel like it also cuts out a lot of people with such definite dates.”
Even the National Guard had changed its operations in response to COVID-19. According to Higgins, members can no longer do monthly drills all together, and sections of only 10 people at a time can come to do their drills.
Higgins said if he had the chance to redo his last day of high school, he would have spent more time thanking and saying goodbye to his teachers.
“Going through my last day, it was like, ‘I’ll see you in a month,’ but now I’m probably not going to see a lot of them for at least half a year now unless I run into them somewhere before I ship out,” he said.
For Puffett, who will be attending Cornell College in Mt. Vernon to study business finance, she realized that she hadn’t been as ready to leave school as she’d originally thought.
“After football and Homecoming, I had senioritis really bad,” she said. “I just wanted to go out, meet new people. I wish going back I wouldn’t have had that ‘I’m ready to leave’ kind of mindset, because it got taken away from us and we didn’t even know it.”