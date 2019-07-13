Program Coordinator
This summer, through the Independence Public Library, readers of all ages blasted off and have been busy reading and participating in outer space activities with the Summer Reading Program, “A Universe of Stories!”
So far, there are 857 registrants, and it isn’t too late to participate! Register online at https://independenceia.beanstack.org. All ages can participate and earn points and prizes by recording the minutes you read. Also earn points by attending programs.
There are several programs left to enjoy! For children, register for Tales to Tails. Kids can read to one of six certified therapy dogs at the library on July 13. Also, see The Magic of Tim Stolba on July 17 at the Falcon Civic Center (relocated due to road construction). Children who earn at least 150 points in the Summer Reading Program are also eligible for the Stuffed Animal Sleepover!
Teens can help out at the Farmers Market and attend the iTAB Satellite and Galactic Arts workshop, the Pink PolkaDot workshop, and the final Galaxy Series featuring Cosmic Painting. More information is available in the program booklet, on the library’s website or Facebook page, or at the library.
David Voigts will present a survey of the planets and other solar system objects on Wednesday, July 17. The program will feature a variety of pictures from NASA probes and the Hubble Space Telescope.
All ages are invited to attend the library’s end-of-summer Star Party! Fun, food, games, and crafts will be part of the festivities at the Falcon Center on Friday, July 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. No registration is necessary.
Independence area readers are out of this world! We are well on our way to reaching our community goal of reading 500,000 minutes this summer. Keep it up and keep recording! For every extra level reached in your respective program, you earn another chance at the Grand Prize drawings. Friday, July 26, is the deadline for reading and entering the drawing. Sixty grand prize winners will receive gift cards from local businesses.
Special thanks go to the Summer Reading Program’s donors! The largest donor, the Viola McMorris Endowment, has been instrumental in the continuation of the children’s program.
Summer fun continues at IPL! For more information about the reading program and other free events, please call us at 319-334-2470, stop in, or check out our website at www.independenceia.org/library.