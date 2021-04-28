INDEPENDENCE – Since its conception during the 2015-16 school year, Champ’s Cupboard has been a reliable presence in Independence area schools – starting at the junior/senior high, expanding into East Elementary and West Elementary, and most recently becoming active at St. John School. The goal of this community organization, a network of local church representatives that assists teachers, counselors, nurses, and other school staff, is to meet the needs of students when it comes to basic personal care products, emergency snacks, school supplies, and more.
Champ’s Cupboard is a non-profit group overseen by a board made up of members from various churches throughout the community – Gina DeBoer from Immanuel Lutheran Church, Kim Hansen from Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Megan Rasmussen from First United Methodist Church, and Sarah Zieser from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The group operates under the local Mustang Foundation, and is open to work with other churches and organizations.
Receipts and monetary donations to Champ’s Cupboard go through the Mustang Foundation. Tangible gifts go through the Champ’s Cupboard board.
According to DeBoer, “We use donations first, and funds if necessary.”
When asked about what a tangible gift is, DeBoer said, “Anything from personal care items to boots, snow pants, or emergency shoes.”
She added, “The community is very generous,” when it comes to helping meet the needs of students.
If an item isn’t available in the cupboard, the school submits a request to members of Champ’s board. In turn, the board reaches out to the local community via Facebook (“Independence Mustang Champ’s Cupboard”) to fill the request. To reach a board member or to submit a Champ’s Cupboard request, email champscupboard@gmail.com and include the items requested and the date they are needed by in the body of the email. Requests may come from any Independence or St. John School employee. The sole qualifying factor is that the student in need is an attendee of the Independence Community School District or St. John School.
If you are interested in donating tangible items to Champ’s Cupboard, email champscupboard@gmail.com and one of the board members will assist you.
Typical items stocked in Champ’s Cupboard include:
- Personal care items such as deodorant, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, hairbrushes, etc.
- Emergency snacks like protein bars, granola bars, and juice boxes
- School supplies, including pens, loose-leaf paper, ear buds, folders, calculators, etc.
To access these items, at no cost to themselves, students may contact any teacher, counselor, or school nurse in their building. The identity of each recipient remains confidential.
Supplies/products donated for the cupboards may be left at Immanuel Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church, or St. John School, all located in Independence. All donations are used to stock Champ’s Cupboard. Monetary donations may be dropped off at BankIowa.
To support the mission of Champ’s Cupboard, tax deductible donations are welcome.
If you would like to make a monetary donation, visit the Mustang Foundation’s donate page, www.indeemustangfoundation.com (choose the general fund and enter Champ’s Cupboard in the fund designation field), or make out a check to The Mustang Foundation with “Champ’s Cupboard” in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to The Mustang Foundation, Inc. c/o Rob Robinson, P.O. Box 229, Independence, IA 50644, or dropped off at any local BankIowa location.