The warmer weather has given us a much-needed reprieve from the winter blahs! We are enjoying the increased foot traffic downtown and the ever-changing marquee at the local theater. It reminds us to enjoy the little things, to sit in the sun, to appreciate all that we have in our county. Get outside and breathe!
With the change in weather, we are looking to summer and what our needs will be. Last summer we saw an increase in homeless individuals in our community. We also saw what the derecho did to our surrounding communities and the ongoing issues they had while waiting for repairs, and infrastructure to be up and running. We saw people coming from Linn County just to get bread and produce from our tables out front. No matter how sunny things may be, we know it will eventually rain.
Change is inevitable and being able to embrace the need for change is very important in a place like the pantry. We saw this last spring when things shut down abruptly and we had to change how we do business to accommodate our clients safely. We want to anticipate those ever-changing needs and be ready to pivot when they happen. Feel free to reach out to us on Facebook with any ideas on how we can address the needs of the community.
Now is the time for planning summer gardens, Buchanan County! We are so excited when fresh produce starts coming into the pantry giving more healthy variety for our clients and community. We will continue the outside table this summer as weather allows. Things that always go over well are tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow squash, spaghetti squash and zucchini, onions, potatoes, green beans, sweet corn, asparagus, rhubarb, strawberries, raspberries, apples, and pumpkins.
In the words of the great wordsmith Mark Twain. “In the spring I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours!” Enjoy the sun friends and prepare for the rain.
Wishlist:
- Shampoo
- Bodywash
- Toilet Paper
- Deodorant