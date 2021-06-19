“Poverty is a very complicated issue, but feeding a child is not.” – Jeff Bridges
The summer months are upon us here in Buchanan County, and here at the Independence Area Food Pantry we are gearing up for our favorite time of year – the summer kids program!
According to Feeding America’s website, in 2020, 1 in 8 children and 1 in 11 adults in Iowa faced hunger. Nationwide, 1 in 6 people face hunger. That is a staggering figure, and one that we at the Independence Area Food Pantry cannot ignore.
Statistically speaking, the school districts in Buchanan County have an average rate of free and reduced lunches of 41 percent. That means that as school ends, these kids who have received free and reduced lunches will no longer have that available. That is where we step in to try to help fill the gap for parents.
The average cost of a meal in Iowa is $2.88. We have secured a small grant that will help cover the costs for our summer program for kids, but more help is always welcome. The summer kids program offers each child between the ages of birth to 18 an extra assortment of nutritious, easy-to-prepare foods and milk in June, July, and August to participating families. We know that as the kids are home more in the summer, their growing bodies need good food, and that providing this extra food may put a strain on families. It is our hope that Buchanan County families will have a little less stress and financial burden through the summer months while these growing kids enjoy the time off from school.
Through a generous donation, while supplies last, each family will also receive a laundry soap and a bar of soap with their groceries.
As always, our very generous farmers and gardeners will soon begin bringing us fresh produce. This produce is perishable, and thus available to anyone who can make use of it. One of the very best things about last summer was having fresh produce and bread outside and watching the many kids on their way to the park, or the river to fish, stop to grab a snack from the table. It’s the simple things, right?
For those who have asked, yes, we still ask that you call and make an appointment before coming in to shop. This helps us limit the exposure or cross contamination as we continue to do what we can to keep our clients and donors safe.
Happy summer, Buchanan County. Seize the sunshine!