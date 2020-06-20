INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Aquatic Center opened to the public this week on Wednesday.
In a coronavirus-world, there are restrictions beyond “No Running,” “No Diving in the Shallow End,” and “No Rough Play.”
Phase 1: New Restrictions/Guidelines
Now until July 1:
1. Everyone will be required to wash their hands before entering and after leaving the pool deck. All swimmers are required to shower before entering and after leaving the pool deck.
2. Drinking fountains will be closed. NO outside food or drink will be permitted. Concession stand will be OPEN. During Phase 1, only pre-packaged food and drinks will be sold.
3. We are not requiring masks; however, you may wear one if you like. Due to safety concerns, you may NOT wear masks in the water.
4. We recommend that patrons bring their own hand sanitizer to use as often as they deem necessary.
5. TOWER SLIDES will not be used during Phase 1 to allow for more occupants in the water.
6. Aquatic Center lounge chairs will be out for the public. These may NOT be moved in order to maintain social distancing.
7. All lost and found items may be disposed of at the end of the day.
These guidelines will be reviewed at the end of Phase 1.
The Aquatic Center staff reminds the public to stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19, a cold, or other flu-like symptoms.
“The safety and well-being of our staff and patrons is our #1 concern,” said an Aquatic Center Facebook post. “We will be taking these extra steps to ensure that the facility is following the reasonable measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please remember swimming is a voluntary recreational activity. You are choosing to use the Independence Aquatic Center at your own risk & agree to comply with any and all standards and/or policies set forth by the City of Independence.”
The Aquatic Center will be open Monday through Friday from 12 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. There will be a limit of 200 patrons at any one time in order to ensure the ability to adequately allow for physical distancing.
Contact the Aquatic Center or Falcon Civic Center for pass rates and swimming lesson information.