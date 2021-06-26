INDEPENDENCE – As the limitations on gatherings have loosened up since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, engaged couples are once again able to tie the knot with family and friends in attendance. For the bridal industry, that means vendors like florists are seeing a lot of business in recent weeks. The Trendy Tulip in Independence is no exception.
“We had two weddings every weekend in May,” said Casey Allen, owner of The Trendy Tulip. “And two this weekend, as well,” she added.
One of those weekends, she had weddings in Marion and Waterloo, a logistical but successful challenge. Other “destinations” outside of Independence for her bridal floral work include Tiffin and Manchester.
She says that her bridal work “took off” when she started working with “circles” of women who were bridesmaids for each other. After working with the first bride, other women in that wedding party have hired Casey to provide the flowers and décor for their weddings, too.
Casey has a part-time staff that helps her make the magic happen, including three delivery drivers, three designers, and eight sales floor workers – plus the occasional seasonal holiday help. She has created a work environment that allows them to work hours that are convenient for them while helping her meet her deadlines when there are lots of orders to fill.
“I love working with her – and her personality,” said Kathie Cunningham, one of the part-time designers who works with Casey now, as well as when both worked in floral at Hy-Vee. “Casey works around my life and schedule. She listens, understands, and is always willing to accommodate.”
Casey and her husband, Andy, opened the shop in September 2019. They have been married for 15 years and have two children, Lainey and Landon
When it comes to flowers for a wedding, it can be much more than a bouquet for the bride and a flower on the lapel of the groom. There are the bouquets for the bridesmaids and the flower girl, boutonnieres for the groomsmen and ushers, corsages for the mothers of the couple, altar flowers and decorations, flowers and décor for the tables at the reception, and scores of other ways to create a perfect, ideal setting to complement the couple’s special day.
According to Casey, this season fresh greenery – mixed greens, light and dark – is huge. Olive leaves, Italian ruscus, plumosa fern, dusty miller, and many varieties of eucalyptus – gunnii, feather, baby, seeded, and silver dollar, to name a few.
When it comes to bridal flowers, perennial favorites like the rose, carnation, Queen Anne’s lace, and baby’s breath still have their place, as well as the calla lily, scabiosa, lisianthus, ranunculus, stock (Matthiola incana), and hydrangea. And the colors can run the gamut – from vibrant purple to classic white.
When planning a wedding, Casey reminds brides and grooms to consider the seasonal availability of the blooms they choose. For instance, there’s a narrow window in the spring for peonies, if you want to be sure to get healthy, quality flowers; out of season, it can be impossible.
When it comes to the timeline for lining up the flowers for a wedding, Casey said to visit your florist six to eight months before the wedding, although she doesn’t order the flowers more than one month in advance.
“I usually meet with the bride twice – the last time to finalize the numbers and counts,” she said.
In addition to floral arrangements, The Trendy Tulip carries a number of items from area artisans, including ground coffee, wine, jewelry, metal yard art, meats and cheeses, home décor, soaps, signs, pillows, candles, room sprays, melts, lotions, purses, t-shirts, pet toys, and much more.
The Trendy Tulip is located at 124 3rd Avenue SE in Independence. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more, call 319-332-1577, go to https://www.thetrendytulip2.com/, or visit them on Facebook.