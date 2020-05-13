TumbleBooks are animated, talking picture books which help teach kids the joy of reading in a format they’ll love. These books are created from existing books licensed from children’s book publishers and converted to the TumbleBook format for viewing.
Who doesn’t like to learn about health and hygiene from a talking dog or cat? Or perhaps a raccoon teaching math and science? Maybe it’s just me, but throw a talking animal into the picture, and suddenly everyone begins to lighten up.
You can access the TumbleBooks library by going to IPL home page, http://www.independenceia.org/library, and click on My Account in the green bar under the large rotating graphic or photo. Once you’re in the IPL catalog, you will find TumbleBooks toward the bottom of Electronic Resources.
Besides talking books, you will also find read-alongs (chapter books with sentence highlighting and narration), graphic novels, puzzles and games, videos, and more. Once you find a book and click on the image, you will see book details such as author, publisher, reading level, and even a book report and lesson plans option.
For visual learners, the videos are a great resource. Here you will find videos exploring history, space and technology, biology, geography, earth science, and more.
If you have any questions or issues, please don’t hesitate to email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 and leave a message. Messages are checked Monday through Friday.
TumbleBooks will be available as a special COVID-19 promotion through August 31, 2020.