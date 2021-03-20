INDEPENDENCE – President Cindy Walton called the Independence Garden Club to order on Tuesday, February 23, at the Falcon Civic Center. Twelve members answered roll call by naming their least favorite vegetable. Club members were happy to gather again since their last meeting held in November. Mary Steuben presented the November secretary’s minutes. Treasurer Linda Bowden updated members with the balance, deposits, and expenditures in her monthly report, and she also shared the audit committee’s notes and recommendations of their 2020 year’s review. The reports were approved and filed.
Cindy Walton displayed the Darlene Lorenz Memorial bronze plaque that will be installed on a rock later this spring. Shirley Bergman arranged the Lexington Estate floral for the month of February. Shirley also shared multiple hints for creating your own homegrown bouquets for February’s “tips and tricks.” Cindy shared correspondence notes, grant deadlines, and gardening volunteering opportunities with the group.
Joellen Yeager was pleased to state in her conservation report that there has been an upward trend in the number of pheasants, Hungarian partridge, quail, and wild turkey being reported across the state. She reported that she saw 40 pheasants gathered one day near her farm! The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres has been a great benefit to wildlife in Iowa. During the extreme cold and snowy weather, it is recommended that people who choose to provide supplemental cracked corn for the birds select a site away from roadways and seek a place near natural habitat. Once extra feeding has begun, continue feeding until spring. Stacked corn shocks can provide good protection for wildlife.
Donna Harms, a frequent vendor and dedicated gardener at the Independence Farmers’ Market, advised garden club members on growing techniques during her program, “Starting Vegetables from Seed.” Donna shared how she uses a variety of clean, recycled containers to begin varieties of peppers, tomatoes, and other seeds to give the vegetables a head start on the growing season. Donna told the group that she has had success beginning the seeds in a shallow mixture of seed starting formula, which is a combination of peat moss, perlite or vermiculite, and coir, the recycled husks of coconuts. The lightweight mixture grows strong seedlings due to optimal root aeration. She recommends keeping the mixture consistently moist and warm during germination. Read directions on the seed packages to determine the depth and the amount of light needed for seeds to sprout. Label containers with tags for identification. Donna transfers her tiny seedlings to larger containers using a potting soil formula once the seedlings have emerged, and she finds grow lights very useful in helping the plants to grow well. Donna generously shared vegetable and flower seedlings with club members.
Next month’s meeting will be held at the Falcon Civic Center at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23. A clipboard was passed around to sign up for bringing supplies for the “Eggs to Dye For” program that will be held that day. Members will be making natural dyes from materials such as blueberries, purple cabbage, spinach, yellow onion skins, and an assortment of other organic resources.
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Please contact President Cindy Walton (indeegardenlady@gmail.com) for more information.