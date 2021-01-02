For getting outside to explore the many unique areas and habitats at Fontana Park, the newest app is the Adventure Lab (AL) app. This app is available to download for free in both the Google Play and Apple App Store (https://labs.geocaching.com/) and sets you up to participate in treasure hunt style searches. From the Geocaching HQ team, this is a new form of location searching that does not require any type of container to be placed or found. Instead, searchers follow coordinates on their device to a location where they use the available clues to answer a question. Correct answers reward you with access to additional journal entries and sometimes clues to additional searches. If you’re already a Geocaching member, these caches count and automatically log towards your geocaching statistics and total finds.
Currently, only select Geocaching members are able to create AL locations and we are fortunate at Fontana Park to have been able to place 10 AL caches. After selecting over 20 possibilities, we narrowed our points to the final 10 that will take you throughout the park’s 134 acres and into forest, prairie, wetlands and developed areas. With the assistance of geocacher “MeToo1865”, we are ready to go live with our AL series on Jan 1 – look for “Fontana Park Adventure.”
Most visitors at Fontana Park do not get much beyond the nature center, lakeshore and wildlife display. In summer, more experience the campgrounds and in winter many enjoy the cabins and ice fishing, but perhaps only 20 percent of visitors explore our extensive trail system.
To really experience all that Fontana Park has to offer, you must quietly get out on the trails and/or water. Visit plants and animals in their natural habitats; all three of Iowa’s major habitat groups – woodlands, grasslands, and wetlands – are represented here, naturally or human created. Enjoy the crisp and sparking beauty of a fresh snowfall and the stories visible in the tracks of animals that have gone that way before you. Smell the earth after a springtime rain and listen for the calls of chorus frogs as you take in the colors of the many spring wildflowers. Taste summer sunshine in the multitudes of wild gooseberries, raspberries and blackberries. Feel the touch of autumn in the air as colorful leaves drop in the wind around you. Then repeat – season after season, making new discoveries, engaging all of your senses, recharging yourself.
All of the Fontana Park Adventure AL points can be easily accessed along Fontana Park Trails or roadways. For those who also geocache, the journals of this AL contain the digits for the coordinates of a bonus cache.
Use this new app, allow technology to take you where you may not have been before and then come back again — with or without the app — to experience Fontana Park throughout the year. Explore other nearby areas as well with this app, it is another great tool to get your family out into natural areas, historic places, urban highlights and more.