INDEPENDENCE – Formerly called the “Bike Rodeo,” West Elementary recently hosted Bike Safety Day for third graders. The name was changed to alleviate parental concerns and student expectations of the event being more about trick riding than a day about safety. Students from the classrooms of Ms. Roth, Ms. Lukes, Mrs. Kleitsch, and Ms. Van Der Sloot participated.
Bike Safety Day started as an Indee-Go-Healthy activity with the support of several organizations. In addition to Independence Community School District faculty and staff, volunteers from the Buchanan County Four Seasons Trail Committee, INRCOG, Buchanan County Public Health, Buchanan County Health Center, Independence Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Area Ambulance, Circle 8 Cyclery, and First Presbyterian Church assisted with the event.
Students learned about the proper way to fit a helmet, hand signals, traffic signs, rules of the road, and other important bicycle safety tips. Volunteers helped check bikes for the right seat height and general equipment safety. When all was in working order, they navigated an obstacle course a few times to practice what they learned.
Students without bikes or helmets were presented with free bikes and helmets so they could also participate. This year, 41 helmets and 12 bikes (four boys, eight girls) were presented. For a few inexperienced riders, training wheels and hands-on guidance were given.
Student comments included:
- “I liked it. I got to talk to the people who were helping. I also liked that they were nice,” said Troy.
- “It was fun. I got to ride a brand-new bike!” said Carson.
- “It was AWESOME! We got to ride on a ramp,” said Carlea.
“Thank you for making today’s event a wonderful experience for our third graders,” event co-organizer Ms. Lukes wrote to the volunteers and organizations. “I cannot tell you enough how much I appreciate all of the hard work, effort, and time that goes into making the Bike Safety Day a success. Thank you for being flexible with the location, and for making it work. I appreciate your involvement and commitment to this special event.”
“What a great event!” said perennial volunteer Fred Smock. “I personally get more out of it than what I put into it.”