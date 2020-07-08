WATERLOO – The Cedar Falls AMVETS Riders will be doing a Thunder Salute for a marine, former Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Director Kevin Dill, on Wednesday, July 22, at 6 p.m. Bikers may meet in the parking lot at West High School, 425 E Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, at 5:45 p.m.
Anyone else wanting to participate may meet at 225 Terrace Drive in Waterloo.
This is open to anyone who would like to participate in a farewell to Kevin, who suffers from Lewy body dementia. He will be moving closer to Iowa City to be with his children and near the VA.
Please practice social distancing with Kevin – no handshakes, hugs, or kisses.