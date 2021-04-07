BUCHANAN COUNTY – Residents of Buchanan County may be seeing a lot of smoke above grassy fields lately. Late March and early April, after the snow has melted and grassy fields are dry but not brittle, are the time for “prescribed burns,” often referred to as “prairie burns.”
The land is out of crop production, and is often part of a public park or privately owned and enrolled in a Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. CRP land is set aside to create habitat and protect soil and water quality. The program is administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA), which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), which is a part of FSA, oversees prescribed burns.
NRCS has many resources for landowners interested in having a prescribed burn. Burns serve many purposes, including: controlling undesirable vegetation; preparing sites for harvesting, planting, or seeding; reducing wildfire hazards; improving wildlife habitat; removing debris; enhancing seed production; restoring and maintaining ecological sites; or managing native plant diversity/composition.
Recently, landowner Harold Freeman hired Andersen Fire Service of Independence to burn off 19 acres of CRP land located near his residence on Lee Avenue, across from the former county home.
Andersen Fire Service is led by Matt Andersen, a 31-year veteran firefighter for the City of Waterloo. Working alongside Matt is his wife Beckie, son Tim, son Ben (a firefighter in Davenport), and Brian Stewart (also a Waterloo firefighter). With all of his experience, Matt now trains firefighters and is a certified prescribed burn contractor.
Safety is No. 1 when creating a burn plan. Matt is the fire boss and leads the team. He is responsible for getting permits, notifying neighbors and the local fire department, making sure the equipment is working properly, watching the weather before and during the burn, overseeing the use or creation of fire breaks, the actual burn, the end of the burn, and the “mop-up” at the end to be sure there are no smoldering embers that could reignite.
Due to rain, the Freeman burn was delayed a few days. While the grass should not be totally brittle, it cannot be soggy. The day of the burn, Matt assembled his team at the property. While they checked radios, water pumps, ATVs, and other equipment, Matt checked the wind speed and direction to finalize the plan of attack.
The burn plan called for first wetting the perimeter of the burn area with a mixture of dish soap and water. The soap makes the water “wetter” so it covers the vegetation better. While that is going on, the next step is to set a small backfire to create a firebreak downwind. The fire break should be wide enough to prevent the main headfire from jumping across the perimeter. The fire is ignited with a drip torch filled with a certain mixture of gasoline and diesel. The diesel makes the mixture less combustible, thus safer.
The Freeman burn lasted from 9:30 a.m. to about 6 p.m. The process was dependent on the wind, the landscape, and the moisture of the vegetation and atmosphere.
“The biggest thing I would say with prescribed burning is, if you’re trying to maintain a more natural cover, burn at the most ever other year,” said Evan Ronnebaum, Buchanan County Soil Conservationist at the Buchanan County NRCS office. “Burning is to replicate what was natural to the landscape pre-European settlement or before the pioneers. Also, take into account any health issues/concerns any nearby neighbors may have in case of smoke inhalation or otherwise. The Prescribed Fire Resources have a few links that folks can go to for any more information, if needed.”
Information
Information about burn plans is available at your local NRCS office (507 17th Street SE, Independence, IA 50644; phone 319-334-4105) or website (www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Iowa/index). They have burn plan forms and guidelines.
For assistance, you may also contact:
- Local fire department
- Pheasants Forever (Allie Rath, Senior Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist, Pheasants Forever, Inc. and NRCS, 319-472-2161, arath@pheasantsforever.org, or allie.rath@ia.nacdnet.net)
- The Nature Conservancy
- Technical service provider (list available through the NCRS and includes Andersen Fire Service)
- Department of Natural Resources (DNR)
- Local county conservation board (https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan.aspx or 319-636-2617)
More information about prescribed burn plans is available on the following websites:
- www.netexpress.net/~okeefe/ (Iowa Burn Weather Forecast)
Burn safely!