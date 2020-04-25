INDEPENDENCE – During this uncertain time, the Red Cross encourages individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic.
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive on Monday, May 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
Donating blood products is essential to community health, and the need for blood products is constant. As part of our nation’s infrastructure, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter-in-place declarations. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. All Red Cross staff/volunteers will need to wear masks, and all donors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, which is furnished by the Red Cross.
We are asking that blood donors schedule an appointment before they go to a blood drive. This helps manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing so that we can regulate the number of people present at one time. Walk-in donors without an appointment may not be able to be accommodated.
A donor may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki at 319-334-6520.
Our dedicated blood donors are the best witnesses to show humanity that they are able and willing to roll up a sleeve to help those in need. There is no known end date for this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come.
We need heroes now!