The Bulletin Journal is taking requests for ad sponsors for Independence class of 2021 graduates. If you or your business would like more information, please contact Ad Executive Chantelle Williams at ads@bulletinjournal.com or 319-327-6755. Make your reservations now!
Time to Honor Grads
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:46:20 AM
- Sunset: 07:36:04 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny skies. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Highway 150 construction detour announced
- Independence hires new city clerk
- Upcoming Highway 150 construction to impact access to Bulletin Journal office
- Highway 150 Construction to Begin April 5
- Mustang individual speech team members celebrate successes
- March for Meals campaign comes to Independence
- Eagles honor students “who make a difference”
- Twisted Energy donates to Wildthunder
- BCHC CEO departs for Winneshiek job
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.