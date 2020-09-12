MASONVILLE – Dennis and Barb Lindsay of Masonville have once again set aside a couple of acres of fertile farmland this year to battle hunger by growing butternut squash.
The crop is about to be harvested and sent to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo to be distributed to area food pantries. Butternut squash was chosen because it requires only one harvest and has a long shelf life.
The call is going out through local churches, extension offices, schools, and food pantries for volunteers to harvest 2 acres of squash and other produce on Saturday, September 19.
“This is a great chance to be outdoors, safely social distanced, to help harvest locally grown produce, and help fight hunger without incurring any cost,” said Barb Lindsay.
The opportunity is open to all ages, no experience necessary. Anyone comfortable walking in a farm field can help. Buckets, tools, sunscreen, and water will be provided. Volunteers are asked to be at the plot by 9 a.m., but you may come when you want and leave when you want.
The field is near 2163 Buchanan Delaware Avenue, Masonville. An RSVP is helpful but not required. Call Dennis Lindsay (563-920-8763) or Barb Lindsay (563-608-3931), or send an email to denlind2@gmail.com.
Directions
From Highway 20, take exit 266 and turn north on to IA-187. Go 1/4 mile north to 220th Street and turn right (east). Go 2 miles to Buchanan Delaware Avenue and turn left (north). Go 0.7 mile. The garden site will be on the left.
About the Harvest Project
The Lindsays are a part of Iowa Gardening for Good, an organization run by their friend Tracy Blackmer and his family. The Blackmers raise more than a dozen different crops, including peppers, sweet corn, string beans, cabbage, watermelon, and eggplant on their farm near Madrid. A few years ago, Blackmer decided to expand the Gardening for Good project beyond central Iowa.
This will be the third year the Lindsay family has been involved. With the help of 60 volunteers about over 30,000 pounds of squash was harvested in about 90 minutes in 2019.
In addition to what was harvested at Masonville, Blackmer also trucked other produce picked from other Iowa Gardening for Good plots to the Independence Area Food Pantry, including:
- 2,848 pounds of watermelon
- 1,120 pounds of cantaloupe
- 191.9 pounds of green peppers
- 146 pounds of cucumbers
- 40 pounds of eggplant
- 446 pounds of zucchini
To learn more about Iowa Gardening for Good, visit www.iowagardeningforgood.com. To receive food assistance or to volunteer at the Independence Area Food Pantry, talk to January Rowland, director, at 319-334-2451.