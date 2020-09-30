As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, everyday life often involves masking up, keeping our distance, and sending children to school online. Many Iowans also have experienced one or more natural disasters, including flooding, drought, and a derecho.
“If you are feeling worn down or discouraged, you are not alone. It takes a lot of energy to support and grow your family, even more so with the stressors 2020 has brought us,” said Cindy Thompson, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Thompson, who specializes in family life issues, offers some ideas for parenting through times of long-term crisis:
Be Kind to Yourself
This is all new territory, and it’s okay if things don’t get done the same way as before. Make time to rest, eat well, and unwind. This is critical for all caregivers, because you can’t continue to care for others if you are completely drained.
Acknowledge Your Feelings
Anxious, sad, scared: all feelings are okay. You don’t have to do anything about the feelings. Simply recognizing what you are feeling is a step in letting it go instead of letting it continue to cause concern.
Stay in Touch
Our support systems are especially important in a crisis. Call, text or video-chat as often as possible. When social distancing is possible, pair up for coffee and conversation. Your friends and family need you now as much as you need them.
Retreat
Media can be mentally draining, so limit your exposure. Remind yourself that you can’t directly influence the daily news or change someone’s opinion on social media. Let it go for 12 hours or more. It will still be there when you get back and, most likely, not much will have changed except your own stress level.
Thompson said there are ways you can help your family deal with this long period of uncertainty.
Stick to Routines
Even in “normal” times, we know children do better with structure, so keep bedtimes and mealtimes as regular as possible. Keep it simple. Continue daily chores, set aside time for schoolwork, and build in some physical activity.