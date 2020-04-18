As a naturalist, my job is to help people learn about and appreciate the natural world around them. One of the biggest perks of that responsibility is that I get to continually learn as well – keep current on research, techniques, and new ways to share the information. And since different people learn and participate in different ways, I get to do activities and present information in different ways.
This year, I have and will continue to share some educational programming thoughts through articles.
Due to COVID-19, Fontana Nature Center has been closed, so sharing information and educating has to take on a new look – I am starting with this article, and hoping to be able to reach you with other options soon. We are all taking a look at what we know and doing our best to avoid misinformation – that got me thinking….
I am always amazed how people consider it a flaw to change their mind – especially how negatively we view those in the political field who change their views. As I have continued to learn, I have discovered that I have on more than one occasion been guilty of perpetuating myths and untruths simply because I believed what I was told and did not actually look for evidence or research to validate what I was teaching. As I was properly educated, I changed not only my mind, but also what I taught.
My first such very obvious case involved the prevalent “daddy longlegs.” When I began educating as a naturalist, I utilized my background experiences as much or more than any formal educational knowledge. My degree in biology was obtained from Iowa State because I knew I loved science, knew I hated being stuck indoors in a lab, loved what I learned outdoors at Girl Scout camps, and was thoroughly enthralled with Wild Kingdom and Jacques Cousteau’s television programs. I had no idea the job of “naturalist” or “environmental educator” was a thing until after beginning my job searches upon graduation.
So it was that I began as a wet behind the ears environmental educator at Rock Eagle Environmental Education Center in Georgia. After a week-long on the job training, I now “knew” how to teach programs of pond study, forestry, orienteering, astronomy, snakes, and more. Youth from the Atlanta area soon poured into the residential facility. For nearly all, this was their first trip out of the city and their first exposure to a natural area. They were afraid of many things – the dark, the quiet, snakes, and the spiders (daddy longlegs) that were everywhere.
Daddy longlegs were something I was familiar with. I had played with them growing up, and I was quick to grab one and show how they were not something to worry about – “Yes, they were the most venomous spider, but their mouth was too small to bite us and we need not worry.”
I taught hundreds of kids and dozens of adults that. And I was TOTALLY WRONG. It was not until several years and five environmental educator jobs later that I learned the truth. Daddy longlegs: 1) are not a spider (they have only one body section, not two; they have no spinnerets) and 2) do not have venom at all and feed largely on dead plants and animals.
Now, I proudly say that “I used to think and even teach that too, but….” And explain the facts as mentioned above.
You would think that would be enough to make me fact check my information more carefully, wouldn’t you? And I like to think that I have done that. But just recently, I have had to question another item that I have been teaching – possibly in error.
For several years I have worked with the St. John School 6th grade STEM class on a maple syrup unit. We learn how to identify maple trees, when sap flows in the trees, and how to collect maple sap from trees. At several trees on the school and church campuses, students get to drill tap holes, insert taps, hang buckets or jugs to collect sap, empty the buckets, and record production daily for two weeks.
We then get to visit a syrup production location – this year at Hartman Reserve in Cedar Falls – to watch our sap begin the transformation to syrup through cooking. Youth finish their unit by taking partially completed syrup home and finishing the process of water removal to the syrup stage.
As part of the history of maple syrup production, I have taught and provided resource materials stating that Native American cultures were the first in North America to utilize the maple sap to produce maple sugar. Further, I explained that since they did not have metal kettles prior to European contact, they would boil the sap in skin and bark bowls and finish the process by putting rocks into the bowls to heat the product to the sugar stage.
Last week, I was online to research some details to add to the native syrup production story after seeing a dried gourd as a sample sap collection vessel. What I found online was a number of sites that indicated that the method of syrup making using fire-heated rocks was likely to produce an unusable alkaline product rather than a syrup. The information also suggested that a lack of archeological evidence of “sugaring sites” prior to the 1600s and little mention of maple sugaring in oral traditions and ceremonies calls into question the idea that native peoples actually made syrup or sugar from the maple before European contact.
Certainly, native peoples in the northeast and north central parts of the U.S. were producing maple sugar and syrup – often in very large quantities – during the 1800s – especially during and after the Civil War. But I am now working to get more information on the tradition of native syrup/sugar production from reliable native cultural resource sites before I will teach about this further. I do not want to be a source of inaccurate information – especially regarding cultures that I am not familiar with. Over many generations, misinformation has fueled stereotypes regarding Indigenous Americans and I do not want to contribute to this further.
I would love to hear from those in the local native communities about their understanding of the use and production of maple syrup/sugar by their people.