INDEPENDENCE – “Holidays at the Depot,” Buchanan County Tourism’s biggest fundraiser, was in jeopardy this year due to restrictions related to COVID-19. With some thought and ingenuity, we were able to transition it to an online event and successfully raised $3,211 in support of tourism projects.
Though we didn’t fully reach our goal of $3,500, we are thrilled with the results of our first-time-ever online auction.
By using the web and social media, we were able to increase our viewers and involve more participants. The event ran smoothly, and being able to follow your bid online added an extra element of fun.
This year we had only 48 items instead of our usual 75. This was largely due to the pandemic’s impact on our county’s health and economy. Even so, we fell just $251 short of the amount we raised in 2019. The downside was not being able to see the items in person and have a community holiday event. Photos just couldn’t do justice to many of the designs created by our donors.
We look forward to hosting the event at the Illinois Central Depot once again in 2021. However, given the success of the online auction, we also plan to incorporate it as a way of reaching a wider audience.
We especially want to thank our sponsors and many donors for supporting our modified event. The sponsors helped cover the startup costs of the website, and the donors supplied us with the many wonderful items for people to bid on. We received $2,863 from the actual event with an additional $348 from our very generous participants.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward expanded marketing of Buchanan County events and amenities to both visitors and residents, and to maintaining the historic Illinois Central Railroad Depot, the home of our tourism office. Our most recent projects included launching a new website, expanding our social media presence, publishing a new brochure, and upgrading the depot utilities. Since we were not able to host the food drive that is normally part of our event, BCTourism is donating $200 of the proceeds to the Independence Area Food Pantry to help those in need.
We would like to encourage both businesses and individuals to become members of BCTourism. Our 2021 membership drive will take place in January. If you are interested in supporting us and/or volunteering, please contact us through our Facebook page – Buchanan County Tourism – or call 319-334-3439 to let us know that you would like to receive a membership form. We also plan to have a membership/volunteer form available on our website, www.travelbuchanan.com, in January.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook, where we attempt to provide you with information about upcoming events. If you know of an event that should be publicized, just send us a message.
Coming up on January 1, 2021, are the First Day Hikes. One will be held by Buchanan County Conservation at the Cortright Wildlife Area starting at 10 a.m. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.”
The second is at Cedar Rock State Park, where you can join our First Day Hike Challenge through the Iowa State Parks Passport Program. Park at the Cedar Rock Wildlife Area anytime January. 1 through January 3, check out the trails and scenic overlooks, and be sure to check in to the Iowa State Parks Passport. Every check-in qualifies you for a prize drawing!
Visit www.iowadnr.gov/FirstDayHikes for information on the 50+ participating parks.