INDEPENDENCE – The Holidays at the Depot fundraiser for Buchanan County Tourism has seen some exciting bidding, but there are still lots of undervalued items available on the virtual silent auction.
Area businesses, organizations, and individuals have assembled, decorated, and donated 48 items of varying value and interest for the auction. Photos, descriptions, current bids, and bidding instructions are available at https://www.32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2020. The auction runs until 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 13.
This is the only fundraising event for the group. Buchanan County Tourism plans to use the funds raised to print a 2021 calendar of events, create day trip and staycation itineraries, come up with social distancing opportunities like QR Code trails, and care for the Illinois Central Depot. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will go to support the Independence Area Food Pantry.
Visit their website travelbuchanan.com or the Buchanan County Tourism Facebook page for more information.