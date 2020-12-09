INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors met on Monday with representatives of Buchanan County Tourism and the Buchanan County Library Association to discuss annual funding.
Tourism
Buchanan County Tourism (BCT), represented by Katie Hund, Dawn Vogel, and Kriss McGraw, is requesting a minimum of $8,000 and a maximum of $14,000. They reported the funds would go toward hiring a seasonal tourism employee as well as memberships to the Northeast Iowa Tourism Association, Eastern Iowa Tourism Association, and the Historic US Route 20 Association.
In addition to the annual stipend from the county coffers, BCT is funded through Tourism memberships and donations raised through the annual Holidays at the Depot event. This year, memberships were down as the group did not directly solicit businesses due to hardships associated with COVID-19. In addition the Holidays at the Depot event was switched from in-person to online (www.32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2020).
BCT also “leveraged roughly 2,676 hours of volunteer time at a value of $73,800 from BCT directors and volunteers at rate of $27.20 per hour.” The $27.20 rate was determined by guidelines set forth from Philanthropy News Digest, a news service of philanthropy-related articles and features.
The economic benefit of tourism to Buchanan County in 2019 was $29,960,000, according to statistics from the Iowa State Tourism Office. The state’s tourism office also reported that of the 28.3 million travelers that visited Iowa in the last year, 107,380 specifically visited Buchanan County.
“That visitation rate ranks Buchanan County as the fourth highest visited county along the Highway 20 corridor amongst counties of similar size,” said the BCT report.
In addition, they reported there is an employment rate of 14 percent with a payroll of $2,960,000, bringing in $2,060,000 in state tax revenue and $330,000 in local tax revenue.
In 2020 BCT set goals to:
- Continue association memberships and partnerships
- Create and print a yearly calendar of events insert for the visitor guide
- Design and print a tri-fold day trip guide, including Amish businesses as well
- Create QR codes for self-guided tours at attractions
- Promote and expand website, social media, and promotional efforts
- Maintain the Depot
The group also spoke of a project to restore a grandfather clock used by the railroad dating to the same period as the Independence Depot. The clock was donated by the late John Hosmer’s estate and is being worked on for free by a clockmaker in central Iowa.
Libraries
Representing the Buchanan County Library Association this year were library directors Becky Burke of Jesup and Jackie Oliver of Aurora.
According to Burke, the association is currently receiving $13.55 per person ($111,200) through the county.
“We are asking for $13.80, or $0.25 more for each resident, for a total of $113.257,” she said, adding the average rate for surrounding counties (i.e., Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette, and Linn) for 2020 is $17.77.
Burke also relayed reports from other area librarians.
Winthrop reported they are looking for new library director. Due to COVID-19, they have seen an increase in online book requests and are offering online programming and Wi-Fi to the community, even during closed hours. Although offering curbside service, the number of actual items checked out is down. They are also disappointed they had to cancel several in-person programs.
Independence Library Director Laura Blaker’s report stated her group has also worked to “adapt during the pandemic, offering more virtual programs and opportunities,” such as “online story times, craft tutorials, book discussions, cooking demonstrations, Minecraft programs, writing workshops, how-to classes, Iowa veterans stories, and more.”
Like the other libraries, Lamont Library Director Angie Happel reported she had to closed down for a time.
“One of the biggest challenges were for those in our small town who depend on the library for Internet and computer services,” she wrote. “Having to turn those away who utilize those services was really tough. I was able to help some patrons by them telling me what they needed and if I could do it for them, I would.”
She said she had applied for a grant to purchase a device for the public to use outside of the library, but was denied.
“With our already small budget and all of the budget constraints, we are still not sure if we will be able to make this work,” she said about an alternative plan.
Burke and Oliver said their respective libraries had also faced similar challenges.
The Supervisors took no official action, but thanked them for the reports.
Other Supervisor Business
- A manure management plan update for Alan Fuller, facility Fuller Site 1, Sec. 25 Byron Township, was approved.
- The resignations of Anita Mars, part-time office manager for the conservation department, and Vanessa Tisl, auditor’s administrative assistant, were accepted.
- Approved the union agreement between Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and Teamsters Local 238 for a one-year contract with a 4 percent raise.
- Set December 21 as a time for public hearings to hear three re-zoning requests.
- Set a timeline for department meetings and public hearings to discuss the FY22 budget.
- Met with Renee VonBokern via conference call to discuss union negotiations for the secondary roads and courthouse unions. No official action was taken.