INDEPENDENCE – Are you wanting to learn a new language or just enough of one to travel abroad? The Independence Public Library offers this through Transparent Language Online. Try learning a new language this summer and start planning that next adventure!
Transparent Language Online is a way to individually learn a language at your own pace from your own home. It also provides a fun, effective, and engaging experience for learners of all levels looking to build their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in a foreign language, using a password from the library to access the program.
There are more than 100 languages to choose from, including English for speakers of more than 26 languages, with enhanced support for Android tablets and iPads. This allows the freedom to learn at home, in the library, or on the go.
To access Transparent Language Online, go to the library home page, http://www.independenceia.org/library, and click on the Transparent Language link under the Research and Explore tab. This will take you to a web page telling more about Transparent Language, and providing a video showing how signup and login work.
Get the password to access this site by emailing iplcirculation@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470 and watch the video tutorial for a clear explanation of how to sign up and then log in, creating your own individual username and password to keep track of your progress.
If you have any questions or issues, please email iplcirculation@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470 and leave a message. The library checks messages daily Monday through Friday.