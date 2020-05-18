OELWEIN – Travis Bushaw of Oelwein has announced his intention to run for the Iowa House in District 64. House District 64 is currently held by Rep. Bruce Bearinger, who has decided not to run for re-election.
“I’m running so that we can put into place a plan of action that makes our state a better place for our children. It's important to me they not only grow up, get an education, and live a fulfilled life, but they feel like they can achieve those things right here in Iowa.”
Travis is the broker-owner of Cornerstone Real Estate in Oelwein, head coach of Oelwein High School’s wrestling program, and a trustee on the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation. His wife, Dr. Erica Bushaw, is a pharmacist in Oelwein and owner of Oelwein Family Pharmacy.
“It's more important than ever we have strong leadership at the state level. As your state representative, I'll represent our communities proudly and work hard every day to fight for families, small businesses, and ag enterprises all across our district.”
Travis and Erica have lived and worked in Oelwein for 11 years, but Travis is no stranger to the area, having grown up in Strawberry Point and graduating from Starmont High School.
“Ensuring that someone who knows our communities, lives in our communities, and works in our communities is a priority for this seat. It’s an opportunity I am privileged to work toward.”
A convention will be held to determine the Democratic nominee in District 64 following the June 2 primary election.