INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church will be launching Alpha Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from January 27 to April 7 at the church, located at 2383 Jamestown Avenue south of Walmart, as well as online through Zoom. The link may be found at facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/ in the Alpha video description and event post.
Everyone should have the chance to explore the Christian faith, ask questions in a non-threatening environment, and share their point of view. Alpha is a series of sessions that includes an engaging video talk. Each talk looks at a different question around faith and is designed to create conversation.
Alpha is a worldwide program. Everyone is welcome. The sessions are live and online.
Email inquiries can be directed to office@iamtriumphant.com or on messenger on the Facebook page at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/.