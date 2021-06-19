INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Police Department had the spotlight twice during the city council meeting on Monday night.
Last year, Triumphant Church presented a $1,500 donation to the Independence Fire Department. This year, they presented the same amount to the Independence Police Department at the top of the meeting.
“The donation was a very well-received, thoughtful gesture,” said Captain Brian Lau after the meeting. “We are very thankful for the donation, and we will be using the funds to help our officers stay safe. We are in the process of buying new bulletproof vests, and are also looking at a new light bar for one of our new patrol cars to enhance visibility. These are the ideas I have for this donation at this time to aid in ways to keep our officers safe so they can all continue to serve our community.”
During the meeting, the council was presented a Salary/Wage Resolution for Fiscal Year 2021/2022. The resolution asked for a 2.5 percent increase to “salaried and non-bargaining employees” as well as “all non-salary, non-bargaining, full-time hourly employees, and part-time Fire Department Drivers with a satisfactory performance evaluation.” Wages for employees considered part of a “Bargaining Unit” are set by union contracts with the city.
Council Member John Kurtz offered a motion to approve the resolution “with the exception of the Police Chief due to performance improvement plan costs and the costly ongoing legal litigation going on within his department.” Council Member Mike O’Loughlin seconded it. The motion passed 5-1 with Council Member Bob Hill dissenting and Council Member Rodriguez excused for the evening.
“I think we’re looking before we find out what the final resolution is,” Hill said about his vote.
Although the police department was not mentioned, the council did go into a closed session “per Iowa Code 21.5 (1)(C); to discuss strategy with counsel in the matter that is presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent” at the end of the regular meeting. The closed session lasted from 7:41 to 8:37 p.m. No official actions were taken afterward other than to adjourn.
Other Council Business
- The annual Oakwood Cemetery tour presented by the Buchanan County Historical Society was approved for Saturday, July 17, from 12 to 3 p.m.
- The finalized parade route and temporary road closures for Saturday, July 3, were approved.
- The second reading of the Chapter 105.05 amendment regarding “Backyard Burning” to allow it “done April 1st through the 30th in the spring and October 15th through November 14th in the fall” passed.
- The third reading and adoption of an amendment to City Code section 122.16 concerning “peddlers, solicitors, and transient merchants” was approved. The amendment adds considerations for “Mobile Food Vendors” aka food trucks working with businesses or sanctioned special events.
- Added to parcels to the Independence Urban Renewal Area for projects along Enterprise Court SW and the Pries Enterprise expansion.
- Held a public hearing and subsequently approved a resolution finally approving and confirming plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of cost for the Enterprise Drive RISE Extension Project. Enterprise Drive will be extended to the east using grant money from the Iowa DOT RISE fund. Skyline Construction was awarded the project.
- Approved the assessment of $206.96 to a property for failure to comply with mowing regulations.
- Set Monday, July 12, for a public hearing to discuss the 6th Avenue Southwest PCC Trail Project.
- Approved the contracts and bonding for the 2021 Downtown Sidewalk Replacement Project.
- Set Monday, June 28, for a public hearing to discuss a request from the Buchanan County Fair Association to voluntarily annex parcel 06.34.201.004 to the City of Independence. The parcel covers the area of the new exhibition hall under construction.
- Also set Monday, June 28, for a public hearing to discuss sewer project bonding.
- Decertified an assessment of $314.81 to the American Legion Post 30 for sidewalk repairs. The legion should not have been assessed.
- Also set Monday, June 28, for a public hearing to discuss changes to the Revitalization Plan for the 2018 Independence Multi-Residential Urban Revitalization Area.
- Approved a security agreement with Buchanan County Health Center for off-duty police officers “to maintain the peace and safety under specified, non-emergency circumstances.”
- Approved a proposal to use a new infrastructure mapping system, iWorQ.
- Awarded a city hall roof repair project to Service Roofing Company for $88,462.
- Approved Service Line Warranties of America to also offer residents a water heater plan.
- An agenda item regarding a contract for ambulance service from AMR was moved to Monday, June 28.
Due to the special closed session, reports and comments were heard next. Among the reports, City Manager Al Roder stated the Iowa DOT is looking at the possibility of an extended turning lane from near Lover’s Lane to at least Three Elms Boulevard Road to accommodate traffic around the new Dollar Fresh currently under construction. Roder also said a first draft of a TEAP (Traffic Engineering Assistance Program) study of the area may be available by the end of June to help with decisions.