JESUP – American Legion Pump-Scheer Post 342 annually hosts Jesup Boy Scout Troop 95 in a formal ceremony to “retire” worn and damaged American flags by burning. The ceremony is always conducted with reverence and respect by the scouts and leaders.
Senior Patrol Leader Hayden Miller started the June 15 ceremony with assistance from senior scouts Cameron Troyer and Jacob Leach. Assistant Scoutmaster Christa Leach then gave a presentation on the history of the American flag.
It took about two hours to burn the several hundreds of flags at the recent event. Following the retirement ceremony, the American Legion Post treated the scouts to all-you-can-eat chili cheese dogs, chili with cornbread, and ice cream.
The legion post leaders expressed appreciation for the great effort provided by Boy Scout Troop 95.