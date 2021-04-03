INDEPENDENCE – If you have been participating in the Independence Bulletin Journal’s March Bingo contest, time is running out to turn in your winning orange-colored cards. The deadline is April 10.
Submit your cards one of two ways:
- Mail to the Bulletin Journal, Box 290, Independence, IA 50644
- Drop off at the Bulletin Journal office, 900 5th Avenue NE, during business hours or leave in the drop box in back of the office (access via the alley during Highway 150 road construction)
Up to seven cards will be drawn as winners:
- 4 single Bingo cards, prize of $25 each
- 2 double Bingo cards, prize of $50 each
- 1 blackout Bingo card (if any turned in), $100 prize
Cards will be drawn at a later date, and the winners will be notified by the Bulletin Journal.