INDEPENDENCE – What started as a weight loss challenge turned into more than a decade of being in the health and wellness business.
After seeing the results of how using quality dietary supplements could help to improve the health of individuals, Joanne and Jarrod Lamphier of Lamont decided to go into business. They started out with a cousin in tending a nutrition shop in Marion, which Joanne ran while Jarrod worked full-time in Independence. After a few years, it was decided to run the business out of their home to eliminate the commute.
Along with being a Lamont volunteer firefighter for more than 25 years, a city council member, an active church member, a mobile wedding DJ, an EMR/EMS, and working for 22 years at Geater Machining and Manufacturing, Jarrod always said his next chapter would include helping as many people as he could. Last year, the couple was downsized from Geater due to the coronavirus impacting the economy.
The search for available properties began, and they chose 413 1st Street W Independence because it offered everything the couple was looking for. Buildout began in November, allowing them to open for a couple hours on December 31.
The business name came about because everyone is looking for “energy,” and the shakes are “twisted” together in a blender. Their signature drinks, called Twisters, give healthy, natural energy without the midday crash.
“We wanted to bring a healthy option to the community,” said Joanne, adding, “and a positive message.”
Hence the “positivi-tea” Twister drinks with fun names like:
- O Happy Day
- I Am Amazing
- I Am Courageous
- Good Morning
- Tropical Sunrise
- Tropical Sunset
All of the Twister flavor enhancers are stevia-based. Stevia is a natural sweetener linked to numerous benefits, including lower blood sugar levels.
“We don’t use aspartame [an artificial sweetener],” said Joanne.
“Business has done very well despite being wintertime,” said Jarrod. “We’re pleased with the response from people in the community and surrounding area. We have great support, including our friends from Geater.”
Joanne reports several of the “regulars” have created their own customized drinks, such as the AJA, Nabholz Special, Ludwig, Hoover, Liberty, Jackson, and O’Bieber.
“When they walk in, we know right away what to make,” she said.
“When you put good nutrition in your body, your body will respond,” said Jarrod about the repeat business. “It is great to hear from managers and supervisors that their employees are more productive and alert when they start their day out with Twisted Energy.”
The business is truly family-owned and -operated, as their daughters (Kimberly, Avery, and Ashley) help behind the counter when open on the weekends, and their son Dylan assists with handyman-type jobs. Their four-month-old granddaughter Presley has even earned her spot in the business as cuteness coordinator, earning tips for her future goat.
Customers can review the everchanging menu of flavors on a big screen as they enter. While there are currently only four basic drinks (i.e., shakes, teas, iced coffees, and Twisters), the flavor combinations are quite numerous. The teas have natural caffeine and can be customized based on individual needs. Twisters will add the extra vitamins for immunity and alertness.
“We have over 200 shake recipes on file,” said Joanne, “but we like to change out flavors periodically to give a good mix of options to our customers.”
Joanne’s favorite drink is a Passion Fruit Twister. Jarrod is hooked on a Peanut Butter Chocolate shake and the “Jarrod’s Drink.” The shakes can be used as meal replacements or just a fun snack, depending on your nutritional goals. Twisted Energy offers healthy energy and nutrition for people on the go. Everything they make can also be made at home.
In the spirit of positivity, Twisted Energy also wants to give back to the community on behalf of its customers. When you purchase a shake and Twister, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to an organization of your choice. Currently highlighted are the Independence Area Food Pantry, the Independence Fire Department, Wild Thunder Animal Rescue, the Independence Schools, or an organization of your choice. There is a box to check online or a cup on the counter.
Twisted Energy is open from 5:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. Watch their Facebook page “Twisted Energy Nutrition of Independence, Iowa” for special weekend popup hours. They also have special times available by appointment as well for those looking to discuss nutritional goals, ranging from needing to just improve daily nutrition, lose weight, or gain weight.
Customers may also place orders using a link on their Facebook page. Online orders may be picked up starting at 5:15 a.m. Currently, purchases can be made by cash, credit card, or ApplePay in person only.