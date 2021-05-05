INDEPENDENCE – Continuing their pledge to support local needs, Twisted Energy recently presented a $250 check to Independence art instructor Chris Juhl.
The donation came about from Twisted Energy customers suggesting the art program at Independence Junior/Senior/Sr High School was in need after budget cuts.
According to Juhl, the money will be used for supplies such as acrylic paint and print maker ink.
Through the generosity of customers, Twisted Energy was also able to make a $500 donation to the Sgt. Jim Smith memorial fund at BankIowa.