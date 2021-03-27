INDEPENDENCE – Good to their word, Twisted Energy presented its first community donation to Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary (WARS) owner Tracy Belle on Wednesday.
When Twisted Energy opened, they offered customers a choice of where a portion of their sales would go. In addition to WARS, local charities and organizations suggested included the Independence Area Food Pantry, the Independence Fire Department, the Independence Community School District, or an organization of the customer’s choice.
The first check presented by Twisted Energy co-owner Jarrod Lamphier was in the amount of $125. Belle stated there are many projects going on where the money can be applied, including the expansion of the dog run.
WARS is a 501©(3) non-profit organization that is state and federally licensed in animal welfare and rescue. Owner and operator Tracy Belle is a Master Class Wildlife Rehabilitator. To learn more about WARS, follow them on Facebook at Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary, or their website, www.wildthunderwars.org.
To find out more about Twisted Energy, visit them at 413 1st Street W or online at www.TwistedEnergy4u.com. Or, follow them on Facebook at Twisted Energy Nutrition of Independence Iowa.