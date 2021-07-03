AMES – The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team is hosting a field day focused on dairy technology on the farm on Tuesday, July 27.
The day will feature two farm visits where attendees can see automated milking system technology in action and learn about cow monitoring systems and other technologies that are becoming more commonly used on dairy farms.
The first farm visit will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rolinda Acres Dairy, 1428 Knudtson Road, Waterville. This dairy recently constructed a new automated milking facility with eight DeLaval V300 milking units and an OptiDuo automated feed pusher. Owner Pat Reisinger will answer questions about the new facilities and equipment.
The second visit will be from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. at Prairie Star Dairy, at 835 McCabe Drive, Waukon. Owners John and Meghan Palmer are constructing a new milking parlor with a cow monitoring system and automated sorting. A Lely Juno automated feed pusher is utilized in their freestall barn.
The Palmers also recently installed a positive pressure tube ventilation system in their recently renovated calf barn. A fogger demonstration will be performed on the calf barn ventilation system during the visit. The Palmers will be available to answer questions about the facility.
“This field day is a great opportunity for producers to see new technologies and facilities in person and have their questions answered” said Brian Dougherty, field agricultural engineer with ISU Extension and Outreach. “New technology is allowing dairy producers to improve labor efficiency and flexibility, boost production, and enhance overall health and management of cows and calves.”
Lunch will be on your own between the two farm visits. There is no fee for the field day, but RSVPs are appreciated.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Brian Dougherty at brian1@iastate.edu or 563-239-7070. Or Jenn Bentley at jbentley@iastate.edu or 563-382-2949.
This material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2018-70027-28586.