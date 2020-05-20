With just two weeks before the June 2 primary, two Democrat candidates, Travis Bushaw and Jodi Grover, have announced they will be campaigning to fill the House District 64 seat to be vacated by Rep. Bruce Bearinger.
Bearinger announced at the end of April he had been selected as the new dean of agriculture, animal science, and business technologies at Northeast Iowa Community College. He currently serves as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee and also serves on Appropriations, Natural Resources, and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget Appropriations Subcommittee.
He will begin his new duties in June, pending approval by the Northeast Iowa Community College Board of Trustees.
Travis Bushaw
Travis Bushaw is the broker-owner of Cornerstone Real Estate in Oelwein, head coach of the Oelwein High School wrestling program, and a trustee on the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation.
“I’m running so that we can put into place a plan of action that makes our state a better place for our children,” he said in a statement issued Monday. “It’s important to me they not only grow up, get an education, and live a fulfilled life, but they feel like they can achieve those things right here in Iowa.
“It’s more important than ever we have strong leadership at the state level. As your state representative, I’ll represent our communities proudly and work hard every day to fight for families, small businesses, and ag enterprises all across our district.”
Travis and his wife, Dr. Erica Bushaw, a pharmacist in Oelwein and owner of Oelwein Family Pharmacy, have lived and worked in Oelwein for 11 years. But Travis is no stranger to the area, having grown up in Strawberry Point. He is a graduate of Starmont High School.
“Ensuring that someone who knows our communities, lives in our communities, and works in our communities is a priority for this seat. It’s an opportunity I am privileged to work toward.”
Jodi Grover
Jodi Grover is a teacher educator coordinator-lead at Upper Iowa University, where she oversees the teacher education program in Fayette and regional center programs in Des Moines, Waterloo, and Bettendorf. Jodi is a board member of the Iowa Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and clerked in the Iowa Senate for Senator Brian Schoenjahn.
A graduate from East Buchanan High School, Hawkeye Community College, and Upper Iowa University with a B.A. in secondary education and a master’s degree, she is a member of the Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters. In addition, she is a lector at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Jodi also volunteers as a bell ringer for the Buchanan County Salvation Army.
“It’s crucial we elect someone to the state house who will be a strong advocate for rural Iowans. We have seen a steady decline in public school funding, access to quality and affordable healthcare, and vitality of Main Street businesses in rural and small town Iowa for far too long,” she said.
“I want to thank my friend Representative Bearinger for all the wonderful work he has done on behalf of our community these past years and congratulate him on his new position. If elected, I’ll work hard every day to ensure my colleagues in Des Moines don’t forget about us up here in rural Iowa and provide the type of support our district has earned.”
Election
While Bruce Bearinger will appear on the June 2 primary ballot, a convention will be held to determine the Democratic nominee in House District 64, which includes most of Fayette and Buchanan counties, following the primary election.