BUCHANAN COUNTY – Of the four races for Buchanan County positions (i.e., auditor, sheriff, supervisor, and treasurer) only one, supervisor, is contested in the November 3 general election. Seeking the office are incumbent Clayton Ohrt (R) and challenger Joe Payne (D).
The Bulletin Journal reached out to both candidates for comments on their qualifications and priorities.
Clayton Ohrt (R)
Ohrt is a lifelong public and civil servant in Buchanan County.
“I am seeking re-election so citizens of Buchanan County have the representation they deserve to hear and act on their concerns,” he said. “The best way to understand people is to put yourself in their shoes. Just because a process has been done a certain way for many years, it still should be revisited for possible improvements, lower costs, and we need to strive to be more efficient.
“I have a diverse knowledge which comes from serving as a Vietnam War veteran, owning a business, a farm, being a skilled tradesman for John Deere Corporation, a retired energy management technician for the State of Iowa, and four years as county supervisor.
“I have a lengthy resume of serving as a civil servant working with budgets and teams by serving on a city council, school board, and township trustee and county supervisor. I have held many leadership roles in the American Legion serving veterans and communities. I have been involved with youth as a girls’ little league coach. Presently, I am a member of Iowa Farm Bureau, Pheasants Forever, NRA, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Buchanan County Economic Development, Buchanan County Tourism, and chief elected official of Northeast Iowa Regional Work Force and Development.”
Conservation of the land and environment is a passion of Ohrt’s, witnessed by his receiving awards from the Iowa Soil Conservation Program (1999) and Buchanan County Pheasants Forever Chapter for conservation (2016).
“I am a supporter of economic development so people can not only live in Buchanan County but also have job opportunities here, just a win-win,” he said. “I am pro-active and not re-active on issues and believe it is a good philosophy to not procrastinate. I love to hear residents and business owners say they are happy to be a part of Buchanan County.”
Quasqueton Fire Chief Brian Vanous said he was pleased with the tenure of Clayton Ohrt as township trustee, saying Ohrt was very adamant about making sure Quasqueton Emergency Service volunteers had the training and reliable equipment to provide suitable aid when responding to emergency calls.
“Clayton Ohrt will be a great steward as Buchanan County supervisor. As energy management technician for the State of Iowa, he instigated many cost-saving projects, reducing energy cost by thousands of dollars, and at the same time making many capital improvements,” stated retired State Senator Kitty Rehberg. “When a state employee, Clayton also received the Governor’s Gold Star Award for a job well-done.”
“If re-elected county supervisor,” said Ohrt, “I will continue to not only listen to your concerns but put myself in your shoes and make an effort to be fair with decisions after looking at reasons and data. I will be honored to continue to serve as one of your Buchanan County supervisors.
“I have always made myself transparent by phone, email, or make arrangements for face-to-face meeting,” he continued. “It is always the right of people to attend board of supervisors’ meetings and voice their concerns at public comment time or be placed on the agenda.”
Ohrt’s top priorities are to maintain and improve infrastructure and be innovative in doing so.
“I will strive to have county government efficient and effective,” he said. “I take the safety of residents very serious. Quality of life opportunities need to be taken to heart as I want our residents to be able to say they are proud and happy to live in Buchanan County.
“I have many years of knowledge and experience to help serve but am not afraid to investigate and try new ways of doing things. I am very open minded and a team player,” he said. “I served my country by being a war veteran, and I want to continue serving Buchanan County. I would appreciate your vote on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.”
Joe Payne (D)
Joe Payne, 51, was born and raised in Quasqueton. After graduating from East Buchanan in 1987, he worked for Triangle Plastics for 12 years as a CNC operator and supervisor, followed by three years with Vicwest Steel and 13 years with JAM Vinyl Products, both in managerial roles. He has spent the last five years as a regional director for the Youth Sports Foundation.
Payne is running to bring fresh ideas to existing problems.
“I have a different point of view on how to save taxpayer money,” he said.
Payne said he will bring an open and level-headed approach to the position, especially with money management issues.
“I have a background in working with unions, and I’ve always had to deal with budgets and financing,” he said. “The job of county supervisor is to look out for the county taxpayer. I don’t know about everything in the county, but I’ll get educated to talk about things.”
Payne is committed to visiting all of the county offices and departments to see how they fare day-to-day.
He wants to get into a snowplow, ride along with a deputy sheriff, and talk with employees from the courthouse to the county parks.
Payne is also interested in getting youth more involved in government.
“They are our future taxpayers, and their voice should be heard,” he said.
In addition to working with youth programs, Payne participates on the Building Direction for Families Board, Buchanan County Indivisible, and is a member of St. John Church. He supports past and present service members.
Payne wants to make a difference and give something back to the county that he has lived in for 50 years.