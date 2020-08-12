OELWEIN – U.S. Cellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with new cell sites in downtown Oelwein and south of Hazleton.
The Oelwein site along Second Avenue SE enhances U.S. Cellular’s network in Oelwein. The Hazleton tower along Jackson Avenue boosts coverage in the Buchanan County community and along Iowa Highway 150. They are among more than 920 sites U.S. Cellular has across the state.
“At U.S. Cellular, we continue to invest in technology and make enhancements to our wireless network to create a better data experience,” said Mike Adams, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for Iowa and Nebraska. “Our engineers live and work in our communities and monitor the network around the clock to ensure that it keeps up with the needs of our customers.”
U.S. Cellular keeps customers connected nationwide with the latest technology and devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, and other popular brands. This includes smartphones, tablets, smart home solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and high-speed Internet for homes and businesses.
U.S. Cellular’s local engineers travel throughout the company’s coverage area to ensure the company meets its promise to provide fast, dependable service. For more information about network coverage in the area, visit uscellular.com/coverage-map.