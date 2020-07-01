INDEPENDENCE – Saturday was a beautiful day to stroll through the Independence Farmer’s Market by the Wapsipinicon Mill.
Patrons and vendors are cautiously coming back to the market. Booths are set apart, and many people are wearing masks.
Many greens and other veggies are in season. Bagge Strawberries is keeping up with demand at the local market as well as at out-of-town venues. Of course, meat, honey, and cookies are always in season. New to the market this year are the ubiquitous handmade masks.
With the cancellation of several public July 4 events, many vendors will return this Saturday morning to the market for last-minute grilling and snack supplies.