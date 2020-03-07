INDEPENDENCE – Unofficial results are in from the March 3 special election called by the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education and the Starmont Community School District in regard to the updating of the Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS).
Independence
According to Cindy Gosse, Buchanan County auditor and commissioner of elections, the unofficial results show that voters in the ICSD overwhelming voted in favor of the updated RPS by a vote of 211-25.
The RPS outlines how the district may use Secure an Advanced Vision of Education (SAVE) funds. More commonly referred to as the penny sales tax, SAVE funds are utilized by districts to specifically support school infrastructure and technology needs. By approving the measure on the March 3 ballot, ICSD will continue to spend SAVE funds as Iowa law allows for the duration of the penny sales tax.
This vote does not raise property taxes.
The Independence election results will be certified on Monday, March 9.
Starmont
In the Starmont district, the RPS passed by a vote of 106-6.
According to Troy Heller, superintendent at Starmont, “Starmont school board, staff, and administration are extremely excited to know and feel the overwhelming support from our communities of Arlington, Lamont, and Strawberry Point. With our constituents showing their support proves again that we are working together to support our students.
“This will allow present and future school boards to plan for updates of our facilities (if needed), 21st Century technology, and support our students in whatever endeavor they may participate in.”
Due to the multi-county makeup of the Starmont district, canvassing will take a couple of weeks before the vote count is certified.
Following are the unofficial vote totals for the Independence and Starmont elections.
Independence CSD
Total votes – 236
Yes – 211 – 89.41%
No – 25 – 10.59%
Starmont CSD
Total votes – 112
Yes – 106 – 94.64%
No – 6 – 5.36%