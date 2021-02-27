AURORA – March 5 is National Day of Unplugging from electronic devices. The day has been established for more than a decade, and encourages people to put down their technology for a day.
Join in the fun of unplugging by taking a hike through Jakway Forest, 2791 136th Street, Aurora, on Friday, March 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Luminaries will lead the way on the self-guided trail.
Take in the beauty of winter at night by trying to listen to owls, see animal tracks, and feel the cool winter air. While at Jakway, take a walk through the historic 1851 Richardson-Jakway House to get a feel for what pioneer life would have been like without modern conveniences. A campfire will be ongoing to warm up a bit between activities. Donations are appreciated for the cost of the candles!
Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.”