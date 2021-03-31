INDEPENDENCE – Area residents have no doubt noticed the signs around town announcing the upcoming construction project involving Highway 150 that will begin on Monday, April 5. This road work will impact access to the office of the Independence Bulletin Journal.
While the office will remain open, visitors will have to enter the office through the back door via the alley. The small letter box that currently sits by our front door, allowing readers to drop off subscription renewals and Bingo cards, will be moved behind the building for drive-up access. The newspaper box that dispenses the most recent copy of the Bulletin Journal will be moved to the back, too.
Limited parking is available behind the newspaper office.
If you need to stop by the office, consider calling us at 319-334-2557 ahead of time – or when you arrive – and a member of the staff will provide curbside assistance, if possible.
Use the Mail
If you are submitting subscription renewals or completed Bingo cards, consider putting them in the mail instead of stopping by. Send them to: Independence Bulletin Journal, P.O. Box 290, Independence, IA 50644.
The staff of the Bulletin Journal appreciates your patience during the road construction project.