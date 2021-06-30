INDEPENDENCE – Government agencies will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. In addition, see below for additional information about closings around the Fourth of July holiday.
Courthouse
The Offices of the Buchanan County Auditor and Treasurer will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, to close the books for FY 2020. Driver’s license testing will stop at 11:30 a.m., but renewals will continue until 12 p.m.. The courthouse will be closed on Monday, July 5.
City of Independence
Independence City Hall and the offices of city departments will be closed Monday, July 5.
The library will have modified hours for the weekend. They will be closed all day on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 3, 4, and 5. The library will return to normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. For more information, call the library at 319-334-2470.
The Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE will be closed on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4.
The Independence Aquatic Center will be closed on Saturday, July 3, but will be open to the public on Sunday, July 4, from 12 to 6 p.m. Admission will be $4 at the door. There will be a lifeguard reunion swim on Sunday, July 4, from 12 to 2 p.m. All past and present Independence lifeguards and their families are invited to enjoy the Independence Aquatic Center free of charge.
The Falcon Civic Center, River’sEDGE, and the aquatic center will resume normal hours on Monday, July 5.
Post Office
There will be mail delivery on Saturday, July 3, but the parade may disrupt normal times. There will be no mail delivery on Monday, July 5. The lobby will be open for access to PO boxes, but the customer service window will be closed.