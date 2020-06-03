Shadow Puppetry Workshop (virtual)
Wednesday, June 3
Available beginning June 3 through July
Find out how to do shadow puppetry…at home!
The Sandbank Shadow Factory has three self-paced online experiences to teach the science of shadow puppetry, shadow puppet creation, and poetry writing. With IPL, each features a fun mix of shadow skits, artist guidance, and simple at-home activities in videos. Best suited for kids ages 7-11. A link will be provided on IPL’s website, and the password will come in the weekly e-newsletter, the Library Link, or by request. Enjoy through June and July. For more information, call the library at 334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (virtual)
Wednesday, June 3, 2 p.m.
Story time for all ages via Facebook Live
This story time is for all ages! Join IPL on Facebook Live for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, get the link on the website or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Online Story Time (virtual)
Thursday, June 4, 9:30 a.m.
Story time and rhymes via Facebook Live
Lucas Miller: From Quasky to Quatsino (virtual)
Thursday, June 4, 6:30 p.m.
This Alone contestant from Quasqueton tells of his survival experience. Lucas Miller really knows how to social distance! He survived during his time on the History Channel’s Alone Series with an innovative flair. Originally from Quasqueton, he was dropped near Quatsino Tribal Lands on Vancouver Island with his 10 chosen items, and was literally on his own for 37 days. Get the link and password for the Zoom program in the weekly e-newsletter, the Library Link, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Fitness Friday with BCHC (virtual)
Friday, June 5, 8 a.m.
Join the Buchanan County Health Center and move!
BCHC and the library are providing a time for fitness and fun beginning at 8 a.m. More information will be coming about the format and access to the workout.
Crafternoon with Jill (virtual)
Tuesday, June 9, 2 p.m.
Create original artwork – beautiful flowers on a bookish background!
The library has teamed up with Jill Ridenour to offer crafting opportunities for tweens and teens. Create beautiful flowers with a bookish background. Imagine your masterpiece! More information will be coming about the format and access to this crafty opportunity.
Big Bang Bubbles (virtual)
Wednesday, June 10
Available beginning June 10 through July
See this entertaining video filled with extreme bubbles!
his show takes ordinary bubbles into the realm of the extreme! Join the library and a highly skilled bubbleologist for a popping good time with fire, bubble fog, and other spectacular tricks! A link will be provided on the library’s website beginning June 10. Enjoy the videos through June and July.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (virtual)
Wednesday, June 10, 2 p.m.
Online Story Time (virtual)
Thursday, June 11, 9:30 a.m.
The Vote is the Emblem of Our Equality (virtual)
Thursday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.
The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment – the long battle for Women’s Suffrage
Americans mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment on August 26, which gave women the right to vote. IPL brings historian Kathy Wilson to us virtually to investigate why women had to fight for decades to get the right to vote. To attend this Zoom event, see the website www.independenceia.org/library for a link and password or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Fitness Friday with BCHC (virtual)
Friday, June 12, 8 a.m.
Minecraft Online at Home (virtual)
Friday, June 12, 1-4 p.m.
The Season of Perdition features new adventures in this Minecraft world.
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. So many new activities…hop-putt courses, mazes, arenas, dungeons, temple trials….a personal Minecraft account and registration are required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470.
Online Book Discussion
(virtual)
Monday, June 15, 6:30 p.m.
Virtual book discussion featuring William Kent Krueger titles.
Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library via Zoom to discuss books by William Kent Krueger. Enjoy the camaraderie of others and share your perspective, insights, and the book or books you like best by Krueger. Get the link and password for the Zoom program in the weekly e-newsletter, the Library Link, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Cool (& Easy) Treats for Teens (virtual)
Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 p.m.
Cool treats for summer…and easy to make!
The library has teamed up with Dan and Lizzie Lake to offer delicious food ideas for teens. Make a frozen treat, a two-ingredient dip, and more! To enter this Zoom event, use the link sent in the e-newsletter, the Library Link, or check the website www.independenceia.org/library a couple days before the event.
The Mega Levitator Science Show (virtual)
Wednesday, June 17
Available beginning June 17 through July
Fire on ice, floating objects, and explosions will attract you to the Mega Levitator!
A marvelous display of the power of energy. Is it magic or is it science? Floating objects, fire on ice, lights, explosions…it’s worth checking out. A link will be provided on the website www.independenceia.org/library on June 17 and on the library’s Facebook page. Enjoy the video the remainder of June and through July.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (virtual)
Wednesday, June 17, 2 p.m.
Online Story Time (virtual)
Thursday, June 18, 9:30 a.m.
