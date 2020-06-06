Crafternoon with Jill (virtual)
Tuesday, June 9, 2 p.m.
Create original artwork – beautiful flowers on a bookish background!
The library has teamed up with Jill Ridenour to offer crafting opportunities for tweens and teens. Create beautiful flowers with a bookish background. Imagine your masterpiece! More information will be coming about the format and access to this crafty opportunity.
Big Bang Bubbles (virtual)
Wednesday, June 10
Available beginning June 10 through July
See this entertaining video filled with extreme bubbles!
his show takes ordinary bubbles into the realm of the extreme! Join the library and a highly skilled bubbleologist for a popping good time with fire, bubble fog, and other spectacular tricks! A link will be provided on the library’s website beginning June 10. Enjoy the videos through June and July.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (virtual)
Wednesday, June 10, 2 p.m.
Story time for all ages via Facebook Live
This story time is for all ages! Join IPL on Facebook Live for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, get the link on the website or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Online Story Time (virtual)
Thursday, June 11, 9:30 a.m.
Story time via Facebook Live
Online Story Time (virtual)
Thursday, June 11, 9:30 a.m.
Story time via Facebook Live
The Vote is the Emblem of Our Equality (virtual)
Thursday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.
The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment – the long battle for Women’s Suffrage
Americans mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment on August 26, which gave women the right to vote. IPL brings historian Kathy Wilson to us virtually to investigate why women had to fight for decades to get the right to vote. To attend this Zoom event, see the website www.independenceia.org/library for a link and password or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Fitness Friday with BCHC (virtual)
Friday, June 12, 8 a.m.
Join the Buchanan County Health Center and move!
BCHC and the library are providing a time for fitness and fun beginning at 8 a.m. More information will be coming about the format and access to the workout.
Minecraft Online at Home (virtual)
Friday, June 12, 1-4 p.m.
The Season of Perdition features new adventures in this Minecraft world.
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. So many new activities…hop-putt courses, mazes, arenas, dungeons, temple trials….a personal Minecraft account and registration are required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470.
Online Book Discussion (virtual)
Monday, June 15, 6:30 p.m.
Virtual book discussion featuring William Kent Krueger titles.
Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library via Zoom to discuss books by William Kent Krueger. Enjoy the camaraderie of others and share your perspective, insights, and the book or books you like best by Krueger. Get the link and password for the Zoom program in the weekly e-newsletter, the Library Link, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Cool (& Easy) Treats for Teens (virtual)
Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 p.m.
Cool treats for summer…and easy to make!
The library has teamed up with Dan and Lizzie Lake to offer delicious food ideas for teens. Make a frozen treat, a two-ingredient dip, and more! To enter this Zoom event, use the link sent in the e-newsletter, the Library Link, or check the website www.independenceia.org/library a couple days before the event.
The Mega Levitator Science Show (virtual)
Wednesday, June 17
Available beginning June 17 through July
Fire on ice, floating objects, and explosions will attract you to the Mega Levitator!
A marvelous display of the power of energy. Is it magic or is it science? Floating objects, fire on ice, lights, explosions…it’s worth checking out. A link will be provided on the website www.independenceia.org/library on June 17 and on the library’s Facebook page. Enjoy the video the remainder of June and through July.
Online Story Time (virtual)
Thursday, June 18, 9:30 a.m.
Story time via Facebook Live
Fitness Friday – Sitting Tai Chi (virtual)
Friday, June 19, 8 a.m.
Join Becky Gaffney for Tai Chi – improve your body’s healing!
Becky Gaffney will be teaching Sitting Tai Chi beginning at 8 a.m. Deep breathing and gentle movements assist your body with repair and healing. More information will be coming about the format and access to the workout.
Crafternoon with Jill (virtual)
Tuesday, June 23, 2 p.m.
Make your own dreamcatcher!
The library has teamed up with Jill Ridenour to offer crafting opportunities for tweens and teens. Create a dream catcher. So many options! More information will be coming about the format and access to this crafty opportunity.
Sherlock Holmes Takes the Case (virtual)
Wednesday, June 24
Available June 24-27
Solve a mystery with the world’s most famous detective!
IPL is offering a mystery with the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company. Something is amiss, and now the game is on for Sherlock Holmes and his trusted companion, Dr. Watson. Follow the clues and help solve the mystery! A link will be provided on the website on June 24 and the password will come through an e-newsletter, known as the Library Link, or by request. Enjoy the video through June 27.
Healthy Cooking with Air Fryers (virtual)
Thursday, June 25, 6:30 p.m.
Learn about an air fryer…and make pork loin and Brussel sprouts!
Want to learn about a popular new kitchen gadget? Join Dan Lake and the Independence Public Library to discover the magic of healthy cooking using air fryers. Find out how to make your own pork loin and Brussel sprouts! To enter this Zoom event, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Minecraft Online at Home (virtual)
Friday, June 26, 1-4 p.m.
The Season of Perdition features new adventures in this Minecraft world.
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This program will be part of the new flagship addition of EtheriaOnline! So many new activities…hop-putt courses, mazes, arenas, dungeons, temple trials…a personal Minecraft account and registration are required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470.
Community Shred Day
Saturday, June 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
The Independence Public Library is teaming up with BankIowa to bring you Community Shred Day. Individuals may bring documents to the Falcon Civic Center Parking Lot at 1305 5th Avenue NE to be shredded free of charge. Help prevent identity theft.
Online Book Discussion (virtual)
Monday, June 29, 6:30 p.m.
Virtual book discussion featuring The Call of the Wild.
Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library via Zoom to discuss The Call of the Wild by Jack London. Enjoy the camaraderie of others and share your perspective and insights. To enter this Zoom book discussion, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Perseverance to the Peak…Repeat
Tuesday, June 30, 2 p.m.
Teens – your chance to meet Jen Loeb, who has climbed Mt. Everest and the highest peaks on five other continents!
Jen Loeb is from Jesup, Iowa, but she has climbed mountains all over the world, has conquered Mt. Everest, and is on track to complete the “seven summits” or the highest mountain on each continent. Find out about reaching your dreams and the power of perseverance. More information to come about the format and access to this teen event.
Jen Loeb: From Iowa Farm to the Top of the World
Tuesday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.
Jen Loeb has climbed Mt. Everest and the highest peaks on five other continents!
Jen Loeb is from Jesup, Iowa, but she has climbed mountains all over the world, including Everest in 2016. She’s on track to complete the “seven summits” or the highest mountain on each continent. Find out about her experiences and see her beautiful photos. More information to come about the format and access to this event.