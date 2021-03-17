INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) has three music events coming up in the days and weeks ahead. Masks are required, and social distancing and other COVID-19 rules and guidelines are to be followed at each performance.
A Broadway Review
From Friday, March 19, through Sunday, March 21, the music and theater departments at the high school will present A Broadway Review, a musical review of Broadway’s best. Shows on Friday and Saturday begin at 7 p.m. The curtain goes up for the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 each, available at the junior/senior high office. Just 180 tickets per show are available.
Junior High Concerts
On Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m., there will be a junior high choir concert held in the junior/senior high gymnasium.
On the following Monday, March 29, the junior high band will play a concert in the junior/senior high auditorium. The music starts at 7 p.m.