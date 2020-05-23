Stories for YOU @ 2 – Story Time via Facebook Live
Wednesday, May 27, 2 p.m.
All ages gathering together makes this virtual story time so unique. Join Vonnie, our children’s librarian, on Facebook Live for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy these great stories. To attend this event, go to the library home page (www.independenceia.org/library) event calendar for a link or to the library Facebook page.
Online Story Time via Facebook Live
Thursday, May 28, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join Vonnie, IPL children’s librarian, and have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library home page (www.independenceia.org/library) event calendar for a link or to the library Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 and leave a message.