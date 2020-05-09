Minecraft Online from Home
Tuesday, May 12, 4 to 7 p.m.
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This program will focus on the New Dionysus content from the Season of the Sidewinder, as well as the new Camp Lovecraft summer camp game. A personal Minecraft account is required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470 and leaving a message.
Stories for YOU @ 2 – Story Time via Facebook Live
Wednesday, May 13, 2 p.m.
All ages gathering together makes this virtual story time so unique. Join Vonnie, our children’s librarian, on Facebook Live for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy these great stories. To attend this event, go to the library home page (www.independenceia.org/library) event calendar for a link or to the library Facebook page.
Online Story Time via Facebook Live
Thursday, May 14, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join Vonnie, IPL children’s librarian, and have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library home page (www.independenceia.org/library) event calendar for a link or to the library Facebook page. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 and leave a message.
Wednesday, May 20, 2 p.m.
Thursday, May 21, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 27, 2 p.m.
Thursday, May 28, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.